28-Year-Old Hope Hicks Is the New White House Communications Director

President Trump is known for rewarding loyalty, and his latest pick for White House communications director is further proof of that.

Bloomberg first reported Tuesday that Hope Hicks, who has been on the commander-in-chief's team since the early days of his presidential campaign , will now lead the president's communications team.

At 28, Hicks is the youngest person in Trump's inner circle, but is "viewed by staff as a strong leader because she is one of the president’s most trusted aides and therefore secure in her standing," Bloomberg reports, citing White House officials.

She had been serving as the interim director since last month, after Anthony Scaramucci was ousted after less than two weeks on the job following an expletive-filled interview with The New Yorker .

According to Politico 's sources, Hicks was initially hesitant to accept the position full-time when it was offered to her last month and had insisted that “interim” be added to her title. She is the third communications director of Trump's eight-month term; Michael Dubke, who held the title prior to Scaramucci, resigned last May.

Hicks is one of a number of women who have steadily climbed the rungs of the Trump administration ladder. Dina Powell, who was originally brought in as an advisor to Ivanka Trump , has risen through the ranks to become deputy national security adviser. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, originally White House press secretary Sean Spicer's deputy , has now taken Spicer's job after his resignation.