Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
TeslaTesla’s Autopilot Played a ‘Major Role’ in Fatal 2016 Crash
A Tesla Motors Inc. Software Update
Trump Refugee banTrump’s Refugee Ban Allowed by the U.S. Supreme Court
US-POLITICS-IMMGRATION-PROTEST
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
palm oilPalm Oil Producers Look to Emerging Markets After E.U. Backlash
Workers Harvest Fruit At A Palm Oil Plantation
Google

Google Is Spending Big to Add 3 New Offices in Silicon Valley

Jonathan Vanian
Sep 12, 2017

Google is adding more office buildings to its already huge presence in Silicon Valley.

The search giant is expecting to close two multimillion-dollar real estate deals for three buildings in the next few weeks, according to an internal email chain that a Fortune editor was mistakenly copied on.

Related

Bitcoin
ChinaCryptocurrency Chaos as China Cracks Down on Initial Coin Offerings
China
Cryptocurrency Chaos as China Cracks Down on Initial Coin Offerings

The first deal, said to close on Thursday, is for two buildings costing $225 million in Sunnyvale, Calif., located at 215 Moffett Park Dr. and 1190 Borregas Ave., Google real estate project executive Jay Bechtel said in one of the emails. Both buildings, totaling 298,000 square feet, are currently empty, he wrote.

A second $20.5 million deal, expected to close Sept. 20, is for a 27,000 square foot building in Sunnyvale, located at 270 E Caribbean Dr. Business software company JFrog currently occupies the building.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deals follow Google’s decision to buy three Sunnyvale buildings from NetApp for $318.7 million, which the data center storage company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday. Several Google executives on the email chain noted news articles by the Silicon Valley Business Journal and Mercury News that reported on Google’s recent real estate deals.

The new deals also come on the heels of Google’s recent July purchase of several Sunnyvale properties that the Mercury News reported were worth an estimated $800 million.

Google is growing quickly and frequently needs more office space for its workforce. Lately, has been looking beyond its hometown of Mountain View, Calif. to neighboring cities for expansion including it considering a huge complex in downtown San Jose, Calif.

Google generally doesn't provide many details about its real estate moves. Google real estate broker and CBRE Group director Todd Frye repeated that in the misdirected emails to his colleagues, saying that there is a “strong preference from the transaction team is not to comment" about its real estate transactions "unless there is a benefit to Google to do so.” CBRE Group is a commercial real estate and investment firm.

“I know some of you are grizzled vets but this policy has served Google beautifully over the years and has allowed the REWS team to perpetuate the Company's growth in strange and surprising ways (at least to the greater market),” Frye wrote, using the acronym for Google's real estate and workplace services group.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE