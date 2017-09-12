MPW
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Kim Jong-unTrump on North Korea: “Sanctions Are Nothing Compared to What Ultimately Will Have to Happen”
President Trump And Ambassador Haley Host Members Of The UN Security Council
Martin ShkreliMartin Shkreli Is Really Sorry for Offering People $5,000 to Steal Hillary Clinton’s Hair
Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli Jury To Start Deliberations In Fraud Trial
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Change the WorldApple AirPower Will Change How You Charge Your iPhone and Apple Watch
Apple Inc. Debuts New iPhones At Product Launch Event
New York City Pride 2017 - The March
Edie Windsor participates in The March at the New York City Pride 2017 on June 25, 2017 in New York City.  John Lamparski Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

Here’s What To Know About Edith Windsor, Who Helped Legalize Gay Marriage

Valentina Zarya
6:36 PM ET

Edith Windsor, the woman best known as the plaintiff in the Supreme Court case that struck down a national ban on gay marriage, has died at 88, reports The New York Times.

Related

Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump Holds Rally In New Hampshire On Eve Of Election
Most Powerful WomenKaty Tur Writes About Being Kissed By Trump in Her New Book. His Response: ‘Fake News’
Most Powerful Women
Katy Tur Writes About Being Kissed By Trump in Her New Book. His Response: ‘Fake News’

In 2010, after the death of her spouse Thea Spyer, Windsor filed a lawsuit against the federal government, seeking a refund on the $600,000 in estate taxes she was required to pay after inheriting her wife's estate. Had Windsor's marriage to Spyer been legally recognized, she would have qualified for an unlimited spousal deduction. However, because of the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), which barred same-sex married couples from federal recognition as “spouses," she wasn't.

Three years later, Windsor prevailed and the Supreme Court ruled the relevant section of DOMA unconstitutional. At the time, the decision was limited to 13 states and Washington, D.C., but in 2015, the Supreme Court held that same-sex couples had a constitutional right to marry anywhere in the U.S.

Click here to subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

It's no accident that Windsor became the face of the 21st Century gay rights movement, said her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan. In a 2013 interview with The New Yorker, she explained, “The minute I met Edie and heard the story and saw, frankly, how beautiful she was and how articulate she was, I was, like, This is it: it couldn’t have been a better case."

Moreover, the story of her marriage to Spyer, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, was sure to appeal to a jury: "Talk about a marriage! I mean, forty-four years with a woman that had M.S. and was paralyzed for twenty? Who wouldn’t want a spouse like Edie Windsor?”

After the ruling, Windsor embraced her newfound fame: “If you have to outlive a great love, I can’t think of a better way to do it than being everybody’s hero. Suddenly I’m exalted, instead of being this goofy old lady, which is what I feel like.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE