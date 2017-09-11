International
Brexit

With This Vote, Britain Can Now Move on With Brexit Talks

Reuters
Sep 11, 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May welcomed a vote in parliament on Tuesday backing legislation to sever ties with the European Union, saying the decision meant "we can move on with negotiations with solid foundations".

After more than eight hours of debate late into the night on Monday, lawmakers voted by 326 to 290 in favour of the EU withdrawal bill at second reading. It will now go on to face days of line-by-line scrutiny.

"Earlier this morning parliament took a historic decision to back the will of the British people and vote for a bill which gives certainty and clarity ahead of our withdrawal from the European Union," May said in a statement.

"Although there is more to do, this decision means we can move on with negotiations with solid foundations and we continue to encourage MPs (lawmakers) from all parts of the UK to work together in support of this vital piece of legislation."

