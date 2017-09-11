Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
public healthAre Kids Exposed to 9/11 Dust Really At Risk for Heart Problems? Here’s What We Know
Artifacts From September 11 Permeate Fabric Of New York City
South ParkSouth Park’s New Game Gets More Difficult the Darker Your Character’s Skin Is
The Paley Center For Media Presents Special Retrospective Event Honoring 20 Seasons Of "South Park" - Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
North KoreaThe Latest North Korea Sanctions Would Leave a Ton of Secret Money Untouched
NKOREA-POLITICS-KIM
tesla model 3

Tesla is Taking Its Superchargers to a New Frontier: Cities

David Z. Morris
11:35 AM ET

Tesla’s Supercharger network has so far been primarily focused on keeping long-distance drivers juiced up, with hundreds of stations located along highways. But this morning, the electric carmaker announced it will start building more Superchargers in city centers, including more locations in downtown districts and shopping centers. The initiative will start with new Superchargers in downtown Chicago and Boston.

According to the company’s announcement this morning, using the new urban Superchargers will cost the same as existing chargers, while having a smaller footprint.

Expanding the Supercharger network for everyday city driving makes sense as Tesla ramps up production of the Model 3, its mass-market electric sedan. The company had nearly half a million pre-orders for the car as of early August, with more coming in daily.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

If the company can meet its ambitious Model 3 production schedule, the number of Teslas on the road will more than double within three years. Though the company says most buyers charge at home, that bigger userbase could still lead to overcrowding at what are, effectively, the gas stations of tomorrow.

More Superchargers could also solve a market issue for Tesla: It could give urban dwellers, who often don’t have garages and rely on street parking, a plausible way to keep a Tesla charged.

It could also give other manufacturers more reason to build cars compatible with Tesla’s charging network, one apparent strategic goal when Tesla open-sourced its patents in 2014. That's looking more and more like a longshot, though - no other major manufacturer has taken up that baton so far, though, and Tesla’s Superchargers now only make up about 6% of all charging stations in the U.S.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE