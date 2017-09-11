Finance
Search
Sponsored By 
Looking ForwardLove Those High Stock Prices? They Could Reduce Your Future Retirement Income
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Looking ForwardMillennials Are Doing a Better Job Investing for Retirement Than They Get Credit For
Man pointing pie chart
Looking ForwardThere’s Not Much Time Left For Seniors to Get A $10 Lifetime National Park Pass
Wyoming Scenics
Looking ForwardHow Much You'll Pay in Taxes When You Win the $700 Million Powerball Jackpot, in Every State
7-Eleven franchise owner Balbir Atwal, right, who will receive $1 million for selling a winning ticket, holds a Powerball poster as media crowds around at Chino Hills store, January 14, 2016.
Stressed businessman
Patrick Foto Getty Images
retirement savings

More Than a Third of Entrepreneurs Are Making This Big Financial Mistake

Ryan Derousseau
1:54 PM ET

Entrepreneurs fit the profile of the perfect retirement saver, in many ways. They’re proactive, they see the long-term benefits of small actions in the present, and many of them have above-average incomes. But according to new data, over a third of them aren’t taking the long view when it comes to their financial health.

Small business online community Manta recently surveyed 1,960 entrepreneurs within its network, and found that 34% don’t currently have a retirement plan. The most common reasons for not saving include not making “enough profit to save for retirement” or using “retirement savings to invest into my business.”

Related

Trading On The Floor Of The NYSE As The Dollar Skids While Florida Braces For Hurricane Irma
EQUIFAXEquifax Stock Has Plunged 18.4% Since It Revealed Massive Breach
EQUIFAX
Equifax Stock Has Plunged 18.4% Since It Revealed Massive Breach

The Manta survey suggests that the savings practices of the self-employed haven't changed much in recent years, even as the economy has grown. For instance, in 2013, TD Ameritrade found that 28% of small business owners did not contribute to any savings plan at all. Other surveys suggest that the growth of the freelance workforce has likely had some impact on these numbers; the growth of student debt is also restraining younger entrepreneurs’ ability to save.

Regardless of the cause, these numbers still represent a massive missed opportunity for millions. That’s because the retirement tools available to business owners—the solo 401k or SEP IRA—offer advantages that a regular 401(k) can’t.

Click here to read more from Time Inc.'s Looking Forward series.

Take the solo (or self-employed) 401k, which Manta’s survey found was the most popular option for business owners who did have a retirement plan. Solo 401(k)s are designed for entrepreneurs with no other employees. As employees of their business, owners are allowed to contribute up to $18,000 a year to an account for themselves, plus another $6,000 if they're age 50 or over. But as an employer, there’s also the chance to contribute another 25% of annual income, up to an extra $53,000 a year.

Compare that to a regular 401k that you may get from an office job. Employees are limited to $18,000 a year plus the $6,000 catch-up contribution for those 50 and over. True, these plans often have an employee match for the percentage of your salary that you contribute, of anywhere from 4% to 7% of salary. For entrepreneurs there’s no employee match, unless you’re the one supplying it. But the other advantages make up for the absence of that perk.

SEP IRAs carry similar limits. (If you have employees, federal laws require you to provide them the same contribution percentage that you give yourself.) But the fact that those limits are so high, relatively speaking, can dramatically increase the amount you can save save long-term. Even putting away $20,000 a year ($1,666 a month) versus $18,000 a year ($1,500 a month) can generate $300,000 in extra savings over 30 years, based on historical returns. Or for those with lower incomes, saving $500 a month compared to zero, over 30 years, will still leave you with a retirement nest egg near $1 million. That sounds like a quality succession plan.

While entrepreneurs are known for putting their heart and soul into their company, they shouldn’t do so at the expense of the retirement plan. That’s just good business.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE