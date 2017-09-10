Hurricane Irma is So Strong It’s Vacuuming the Water Out of the Ocean

In the wake of Hurricane Irma, residents look over Tampa Bay, where the normally 3' deep water had receded approximately 150 ft. off shore. Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hurricane Irma is already striking Miami and causing major damage , and Floridians further north who have not already evacuated are being urged to take cover. If anyone still needs convincing of how strong the storm is, here’s one mind-boggling indicator: As it moves, it’s dramatically shifting coastal ocean levels.

The first round of images showing this "draining" effect emerged as Irma closed in on the Bahamas.

I am in disbelief right now... This is Long Island, Bahamas and the ocean water is missing!!! That's as far as they see #HurricaneIrma wtf pic.twitter.com/AhPAonjO6s - #ForeverFlourish (@Kaydi_K) September 9, 2017

After the hurricane moved north, the ocean returned.

This afternoon, the same phenomenon is repeating itself further north. Images from a reporter with the Tampa Bay Times show that Tampa Bay, which normally lies between the cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg, has also been dramatically drained. Irma is expected to arrive in Tampa Bay late Sunday.

The view from Bayshore Blvd is one I never thought I'd see. People arriving to walk on drained seabed.#TBTIrma pic.twitter.com/9S8NgwbcO1 - Chris O'Donnell (@codonnell_Times) September 10, 2017

People calling this a once-in-a-lifetime chance to walk out from Bayshore Blvd. #TBTIrma pic.twitter.com/eoHzrAuero - Chris O'Donnell (@codonnell_Times) September 10, 2017

According to a meteorologist with Fox’s Tampa Bay affiliate, the dropping ocean levels are caused by strong winds.

Water rushes out of Bay today on string east wind. Water rushes back into Bay late tonight on strong west wind. #Irma. pic.twitter.com/pJePuzSZCX - Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) September 10, 2017

Additionally, according to a meteorologist writing in The Washington Post , low pressure at the center of a hurricane can literally vacuum water into a “bulge,” lowering surrounding water levels.

While it's clearly tempting to venture out on the bare seabed as the storm approaches, it’s not advisable, since water can return quickly and without warning.