Travel
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
ChinaChina Aims to Push Gas-Powered Cars Out of the Market
A visitor looks at BYD E6 electric car on display at the New Energy Auto Expo in Nanjing
Hurricane IrmaHurricane Irma is So Strong It’s Vacuuming the Water Out of the Ocean
hurricane irma ocean dry
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AppleiOS Leak: The ‘iPhone X’ is Apple’s New Top-End Model
apple iphone
Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma Downgraded to Category 3, But Tampa Is Still in the Crosshairs

David Z. Morris
4:24 PM ET

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has downgraded Hurricane Irma to a category 3 hurricane from category 4, as winds slacken slightly and the storm picks up speed to move north at 12 miles per hour. However, NOAA warns that the storm is still life-threatening as it moves towards Tampa Bay, thanks to sustained winds as high as 120 miles per hour and the threat of storm surges of between six and 15 feet.

Three deaths have been reported in Florida so far. The storm made landfall in the Florida Keys this morning, knocking out power and causing severe flooding.

Irma remains off the west coast of Florida as it moves past Miami, but the city is being buffeted by high winds and heavy rain. Damage reported so far includes two toppled construction cranes.

Irma’s next target is Naples, north of Miami, where the storm has now made landfall again. Florida Governor Rick Scott owns a waterfront mansion in Naples, where winds have already risen to over 120 miles per hour. Ocean levels and high waves there could surge as high as 15 feet.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Irma is expected to reach Tampa Bay later tonight, though high winds will arrive much sooner.

Dr. Joel Myers, founder of Accuweather, predicts that Irma will ultimately be “the worst single hurricane to hit Florida since Huricane Andrew in 1992.”

For Tampa, however, a storm like this has been even longer coming — it has been nearly a century since a major hurricane struck Florida’s second-most populous metropolitan area. Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn spoke plainly about what the city is facing, writing earlier today that “we are about to get punched in the face by this storm.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE