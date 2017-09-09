Fox News Finalizes Split With Eric Bolling, Cancels His Show After Harassment Allegations

Fox News has officially parted ways with host Eric Bolling, the former host who faced allegations of sexual misconduct. Bolling had been suspended in August, and Fox has now both finalized his departure and cancelled his former show, The Specialists.
Bolling’s alleged behavior included sending sexually explicit images to coworkers. The allegations were first reported by the Huffington Post, and Fox responded by quickly suspending Bolling “pending the results of [an] investigation.”
Fox has not yet disclosed any results of that investigation, but the network's swift response to outside allegations suggest a sea change following the departure of Roger Ailes, the former network head. Ailes was accused of enabling a culture of sexism and harassment at Fox News, ultimately leading to the departure of several high-profile hosts and executives, including Bill O’Reilly, the channel’s biggest star.
Following the Huffington Post report, Bolling threatened the reporter behind it with a massive lawsuit.
This afternoon, it is also being reported that Bolling's 19-year-old son died last night following the announcement. We are monitoring that developing story.