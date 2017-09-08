Entertainment
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Change the WorldFederal Judge Allowing Apple to Proceed With These Lawsuits Against Qualcomm
Key Speakers At The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC)
sexual assaultBetsy DeVos Just Betrayed Survivors of Sexual Assault
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
price warsTarget’s Prices Are Getting Cheaper and So Is Its Stock
American Idol

Why Kelly Clarkson Really Didn’t Want to Win American Idol

Emily Price
1:10 PM ET

American Idol jump started Kelly Clarkson’s career in 2002, but as it turns out, the pop star didn’t actually want to win the competition.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly this week, Clarkson said that she didn’t want to win the singing competition because the winner was contractually obligated to do a movie. In a conversation with Justin Guarini before the winner was announced, she remembers saying she hoped he came in first as he was excited about the opportunity to do a film -- and she decidedly was not.

The rest, of course, is history. Clarkson won and, soon after, she and Guarini began filming the promised film. The end result, From Justin to Kelly, was released in 2003. It was a gigantic flop, both with critics and at the box office. ("How bad is From Justin to Kelly?" wrote Entertainment Weekly. "Set in Miami during spring break, it's like Grease: The Next Generation acted out by the food-court staff at SeaWorld.")

Despite the setback, Clarkson's career took off. She's since had multiple albums chart at No. 1 on Billboard.

The singer just released the first single off her latest album Meaning of Life.

That album is expected to be released on October 27.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE