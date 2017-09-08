Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Hurricane IrmaFEMA Head Says Hurricane Irma Will ‘Devastate’ Part of the U.S.
US-WEATHER-STORM
CybersecurityHow a Simple Hack Can Take Over Amazon Echo or Google Home Devices
The Google Home smart home device.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AppleHow Wireless Charging Could Work on Apple’s iPhone 8
Wireless Charger for smartphone
Uber

Uber Is Facing an FBI Investigation Over Software Tracking Lyft Drivers

Reuters
8:53 AM ET

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing to see if Uber Technologies had used software to illegally interfere with its competitors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The investigation is focusing on an Uber program, internally known as "Hell," that could track drivers working for rival service Lyft, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the investigation.

Under the program, which was discontinued last year, Uber created fake Lyft customer accounts to seek rides, allowing it to track nearby Lyft drivers and ride prices, the Journal said.

This also allowed Uber to obtain data on drivers who worked with both the car-ride providers and could have allowed it to lure drivers to leave Lyft with cash incentives, WSJ added.

Uber was not immediately available for comment.

The key question for investigators was whether the program comprised of unauthorized access of a computer, the newspaper reported.

The investigation is being led by the FBI's New York office and the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office, the Journal said.

Uber is already grappling with a range of legal troubles and the report of the FBI investigation comes days after the company named Expedia's Dara Khosrowshahi as its chief executive.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE