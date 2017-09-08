Five Former U.S. Presidents Launch the One America Appeal for Harvey Relief Funds

Five former U.S. Presidents came together Thursday to launch the One America Appeal, a fundraising campaign that encourages Americans to donate toward recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Harvey, which barreled into the Texas's southeast coast last Friday and dumped record breaking rains on the continental United States, has claimed the lives of at least 70 people and displaced one million more. Is is estimated to have inflicted up to $180 billion worth of damage to more than 200,000 homes over a 300-mile path of destruction according to the appeal's website .

"People are hurting down here," former President George W. Bush, a Texan, said in a campaign video posted to Twitter. "But as one Texan put it we've got more love in Texas than water."

Former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter also gave voice to the campaign.

A couple of hours after the campaign video initially appeared on Twitter, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote that he was "proud to stand with Presidents" on the appeal.

We will confront ANY challenge, no matter how strong the winds or high the water. I’m proud to stand with Presidents for #OneAmericaAppeal. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

All of the donations made on launch day will go to help victims of Hurricane Harvey along the Gulf Coast. The appeal will also be expanded to include Hurricane Irma now approaching the mainland United States.