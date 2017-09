Comcast has opened its wifi hotspots to Florida residents as Hurricane Irma , the category 5 hurricane, approaches the state.

The company announced on Wednesday that all hotspots would be free and open, to help locals prepare and handle the storm.

As prep for #Irma2017 Xfinity WiFi hotspots in FL are open to all for free thru 9/15. See https://t.co/Cc9liVkL2Z for locations. pic.twitter.com/ybaqJEAtWk - Comcast Florida (@ComcastFL) September 6, 2017

More than 137,000 Xfinity hotspots will be accessible until September 15. To see the locations available, visit wifi.xfinity.com.

Hurricane Irma is expected to reach Florida over the weekend after traveling through the Caribbean.