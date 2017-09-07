Entertainment
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Hurricane IrmaHurricane Season Isn’t Over Until November. Here’s How to Prepare
US-WEATHER-HURRICANE-FLORIDA
Hurricane HarveyP&G Sends Truck to Do Laundry for Hurricane Harvey Victims
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SenateSenate Passes $15 Billion Disaster Aid Measure and Debt Limit Increase
Jack Nicholson In 'The Shining'
Jack Nicholson peering through axed in door in lobby card for the film 'The Shining', 1980. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images) Archive Photos Getty Images
Stephen King

Stephen King Movies Have Made Over $2 Billion in Box Office Sales

Emily Price
3:50 PM ET

When it premieres this weekend, Stephen King’s “It” is expected to set a box-office record for the biggest opening weekend in September. Some analysts predict the film could hit the $70 million mark its first weekend in theaters. Its competition for that top title is Hotel Transylvania 2, which made $48 million during its first weekend in 2015.

Is that $70 million achievable? We took a look at box office records for some of King’s other books that have been turned into movies to see. King has a long history of popular television shows, movies, and shorts based on his novels and short stories.

Currently, the highest grossing Steven King movie is The Green Mile, which made over $136 million overall, and around $18 million opening weekend. The biggest opening weekend for a King movie was The Dark Tower, which brought in $19 million when it premiered in August. Pulling in $70 million opening weekend would mean the film made quadruple what any other film based on his books was able to accomplish.

So, what’s the average? Across all forty of the films based on his writing, adjusted for inflation, Stephen King’s movies have brought in an average of $56.4 million each. While that $56 might not seem too impressive, when you add all forty titles together, the writer has been responsible for a whopping $2,259,316,200 in box office sales.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE