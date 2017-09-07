Tech
Search
include uInclude U Challenge Day 7: Lend Your Privilege
HuluSpotify and Hulu Are Wooing College Students With a Back-to-School Deal
Netflix App on a Apple Tv
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
tv streamingThe Rise of Streaming Won’t End Our Addiction to TV
Mobile TV Watching
SpaceX launches ISS resupply mission, lands rocket at Cape Canaveral
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from launch pad 39A on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 carrying a Dragon spacecraft that will deliver cargo to the International Space Station. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images) Orlando Sentinel TNS via Getty Images
OneTime

SpaceX Launches Classified Military Drone Despite Hurricane Irma

Rachel Lewis
12:40 PM ET

SpaceX has successfully launched a classified Air Force drone from the NASA Space Kennedy Center as the ferocious Hurricane Irma caused severe weather.

The company used the Falcon 9 rocket to launch the Air Force space plane around 10 a.m. E.T. on Thursday, despite warnings that the weather was only 50% favorable.

Irma was thought to be around 900 miles southeast of the center at the time of lift-off.

It is the fifth time that the Air Force has launched the 11,000-pound autonomous rocket, but the first time that they have used SpaceX, according to Bloomberg. The Falcon 9 rocket won military accreditation back in May 2015, ending the monopoly of a joint venture by Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp.

The Air Force has been secretive about these unmanned autonomous missions for years, Bloomberg added. The most recent X-37B mission spent more than 700 days circling the Earth and ended in May. They are only launched every few years.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE