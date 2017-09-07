Bags of laundry wait under a tent outside the P&G Loads of Hope mobile laundry truck in Rockport, Texas on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. The company sent its mobile laundry truck there to help residents and first responders as they recover from damage done by Hurricane Harvey.

Bags of laundry wait under a tent outside the P&G Loads of Hope mobile laundry truck in Rockport, Texas on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. The company sent its mobile laundry truck there to help residents and first responders as they recover from damage done by Hurricane Harvey. Courtesy of P&G

As Hurricane Harvey has reminded us, flood water and power outages don't exactly make it easy to clean clothes.

That's why P&G has sent its Loads of Hope truck, a mobile laundry truck outfitted with 12 washers and dryers that can handle up to 100 loads of laundry a day, into Texas. The now 12-year-old P&G truck has washed more than 65,000 loads of laundry for nearly 45,000 families since it debuted in 2005. Residents and first responders in Texas have used Twitter to WHAT? as P&G to send the truck.

Here's how it will work: P&G will do two (free) loads of laundry on its truck for each household it visits in devastated areas. The company will also give residents a bag of P&G products, including toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, soap, razors, diapers, and body wash.

"The purpose of the P&G mobile relief program is to provide everyday essential products to people across the U.S. where and when they are needed the most," P&G spokeswoman Alexandra Skipper told Fortune in an email. " The P&G mobile unit, powered by Matthew 25: Ministries, distributes P&G products free of charge directly to residents in the communities which have been affected by large scale natural disasters."

Skipper shared the truck's next location in an email, but cautioned that it would move after a few days.

Beginning today, September 7th , up to 100 loads of laundry per day (two loads per household) will be collected from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at: H-E-B

110161 W Grand Parkway S

Richmond, TX, 77407

The P&G Loads of Hope truck.

A number of people asked for the Loads of Hope truck by name on Twitter, especially after a news segment showed a woman saying she wishes she could wash her clothes.

@tide, will the #loadsofhope come to the coast after #HurricaneHarvey? We have first responders and families that need clean clothes! - Andrew Garvin (@_agarvin) August 30, 2017

Just heard a woman on @MSNBC saying she just wants 2 be able 2 wash the clothes she's wearing. I hope @tide #LoadsOfHope can help. #Harvey - Christine Shelek (@christineshelek) August 29, 2017

P&G isn't the only one to step up to help repair the damage wrought by Hurricane Harvey. Pepsi, Walmart, Amazon, Exxon and The Home Depot have all donated goods, money or both to the relief effort in Texas.