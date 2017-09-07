Autos
Search
IntelNFL Opener to Highlight Intel’s Latest Virtual Reality Wizardry
foreign exchange marketsMario Draghi Isn’t the Man to Push the Dollar Off a Cliff
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AtlassianAtlassian Has a New Would-Be Slack Killer
Atlassian
Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover Has Big Plans for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

Reuters
10:40 AM ET

All new Jaguar Land Rover cars will be available in an electric or hybrid version from 2020, Britain's biggest carmaker said Thursday, as it speeds up plans to electrify its model range.

The company, owned by India's Tata Motors (ttm), said last year it would offer greener versions of half of its new line-up by 2020, but it has now ramped up its plans.

Related

Self-driving CarsWhy Self-Driving Car Companies Are Cheering Congress Today
Self-driving Cars
Why Self-Driving Car Companies Are Cheering Congress Today

Demand for electric models continues to rise sharply and in July Britain said it would ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2040 to cut pollution, replicating plans by France and cities such as Madrid, Mexico City and Athens.

Carmakers are racing to tap into growing demand for low-emissions models with Nissan launching a revamped version of its Leaf electric vehicle Wednesday in a bid to better take on Tesla's (tsla) Model 3.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which showcased its first electric model in 2016, said it would release a range of powertrain options over the coming years.

"We will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles," said Chief Executive Ralf Speth.

The automaker, which built nearly 550,000 of Britain's 1.7 million cars last year, has said it wants to build electric models in its home market but a number of factors need to be in place first, including support from government and academia.

It will build its first electric model, the I-PACE, in Austria.

Like much of the British car industry, JLR is also worried that Brexit could leave its car exports facing lengthy customs delays and tariffs of up to 10%, risking the viability of production in Britain.

But as traditional carmakers battle with tech firms such as Google (goog), and disruptive entrants including Tesla, JLR also unveiled its latest plans to tap into new and developing technologies.

At a 'Tech Fest' in London, the company is showcasing several autonomous and connected car gadgets including a steering wheel called 'Sayer' which will contain speech recognition software, enabling it to answer questions, connect to news, select entertainment and order food.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE