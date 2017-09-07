Finance
Search
Brainstorm HealthBrainstorm Health: Lasker Prize Winners, Dental Augmented Reality, Opioids and the Labor Force
BitcoinTax Bill Calls for Digital Currency Exemptions Under $600
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
NFL1st Female NFL Scout: Football Is a Woman’s Sport Too
OneTime

Americans Are Divided on Whether College Degrees Are Worth It

Julia Zorthian
12:51 PM ET

Americans are losing faith that four-year college degrees are worth the price of tuition, according to a new poll.

A survey by the Wall Street Journal and NBC shows that people — especially those without four-year degrees — are less convinced that college is worth it than they were four years ago. The majority of men, people who live in rural areas and people aged 18–34 said that the four-year degree wasn't worth the cost, the Journal reports.

Respondents were almost evenly split: 47% said college was not worth the cost due to student debt and because people do not necessarily graduate with job skills, while 49% said a degree was worth the cost because it could help people earn more money. That two percentage point difference has narrowed from 13 percentage points in 2013, when CNBC polled with the same question.

Most of that difference is due to an increasing doubt in the value of college among people who didn't go to college, finish college or earned a 2-year degree, according to the Journal. Studies have shown, the Journal adds, that those who graduate from four-year colleges are financially much better off than those who do not.

Pollsters interviewed 1,200 people from Aug. 5–9 for the WSJ/NBC poll, which has a margin of error of 2.82 percentage points.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE