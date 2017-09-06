Autos
Search
QualcommEU Watchdogs Halt Reviewing Qualcomm’s $38 Billion Bid for NXP—Again
A Qualcomm sign is pictured at one of its many campus buildings in San Diego
BroadsheetCEOs React to DACA, Louise Linton Apologizes, Beyonce Headlines a Harvey Telethon
President Donald Trump Leads A Strategic And Policy CEO Discussion
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CongressAid for Hurricane Harvey Is About to Collide With Another Issue in Congress
Worker
Turo

The Airbnb of Cars Just Bought A Startup From Its Newest Investor

Kirsten Korosec
7:00 AM ET

Turo, the San Francisco-based company that lets people rent out their vehicles to strangers via an app, has raised $92 million and is acquiring Croove, a car-sharing service launched in Germany last year by Mercedes-Benz.

The Series D funding round was led by Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler (ddaif) and South Korean conglomerate SK Holdings. Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures and Founders Circle Capital joined the round as well as existing investors August Capita, Canaan Partners, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, GV, Trinity Ventures, and Shasta Ventures.

The Series D round brings the company's total funding to $193 million.

Jan-Michael Graef, chief financial officer at Daimler's CASE organization and Jungho Shin, vice president of portfolio management at SK Holdings, will join Turo's board of directors.

Related

JAPAN-AUTO-NISSAN
electric carNissan’s Revamped Leaf is Like a More Affordable Tesla 3
electric car
Nissan’s Revamped Leaf is Like a More Affordable Tesla 3

Turo, which launched in 2009 as RelayRides, says it has quadrupled its signups and vehicles listings in the past two years. The company says it now has more than four million users and over 170,000 cars listed.

"We're seeing very strong momentum in the underlying metrics of the business," Turo CEO Andre Haddad, who joined the company in 2011, told Fortune in a recent phone interview. Haddad believes these new investors—Daimler, SK Holding, which is an investor in South Korea's top car-sharing company SoCar, and Liberty Mutual—will "turbo-charge" the company's international expansion plans, become more closely aligned with automakers, and provide expertise in the insurance business. Liberty Mutual already provides commercial insurance for vehicles on the Turo platform.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The acquisition of Croove, which operates in Berlin and Munich, gives Turo an immediate presence in Germany. Turo already operates in the U.S., Canada, and the UK. The company has ambitions to expand to more European countries as well as South Korea and other Asian markets. Croove will transition to the Turo brand in the next two months.

"International expansion for us is really a big deal because of the global network effect in this business," Haddad said, noting that many of its users are tourists and business travelers who are renting vehicles from people who flying out of town.

In other words, people living in Germany who use the app in their home country are more likely to use the same service when they travel to cities in the U.S.

One of Turo's big selling points is the potential for "hosts" to offset the cost of financing a brand new vehicle by renting out their car or truck just a handful of days each month. For example, Turo says owners of new Tesla Model S vehicles can earn $1,021 on average per month by renting the electric vehicle out an average of seven days a month. Turo estimates it costs $1,020 a month to finance a new Tesla Model S.

"That's good news for the car industry because it enables people to afford cars, and in particular, to afford nicer cars, the cars they really want to drive," Haddad said. "We think Turo can be a real asset for the automotive industry."

Daimler shares the same point-of-view, Haddad added.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE