Here’s Where the $1 Million President Trump Donated to Harvey Relief Went

The White House revealed the recipients of President Trump's $1 million Hurricane Harvey relief donation on Wednesday, including well-known aid organizations like the Red Cross and Salvation Army, as well as smaller ones such as Team Rubicon and Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies.

Several of the organizations were recommended by members of the White House press corps, the Trump administration said in a statement. "The President and First Lady witnessed the work of some of these groups first hand while visiting with hurricane survivors, first responders, volunteers, and Federal, State, and local officials, and are proud to further assist the recovery efforts in Texas," the statement said.

The first family's donations went to the following groups:

Red Cross—$300,000

Salvation Army—$300,000

Reach Out America—$100,000

Samaritan's Purse—$100,000

ASPCA—$25,000

Catholic Charities—$25,000

Direct Relief—$25,000

Habitat for Humanity—$25,000

Houston Humane Society—$25,000

Operation Blessing—$25,000

Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies—$25,000

Team Rubicon—$25,000

The disclosure of the Hurricane Harvey aid organizations follows criticism of President Trump's previous donation claims. An investigation by the New York Daily News showed that Trump may have failed to make a $10,000 donation to the Twin Tower Fund to provide relief after the 9-11 attacks that he promised during an interview with Howard Stern in 2001. The Washington Post also chronicled Trump's charitable giving in a months-long investigation that only found one personal donation coming from the then-real estate mogul between 2008 to 2016, despite contacting more than 400 charities with connections to him.