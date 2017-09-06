International
Search
Hurricane IrmaSatellite Image Shows Hurricanes Irma, Jose, and Katia in One Powerful Portrait
Palm trees bend in the wind as Hurricane Irma slammed across islands in the northern Caribbean on Wednesday, in San Juan
Hurricane IrmaHurricane Irma Has Basically Destroyed This Caribbean Island
A man surveys the wreckage on his property after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, Sept. 6, 2017.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Hurricane IrmaThere’s a Fuel Shortage in Florida as Hurricane Irma’s Path Gets Closer
Irma rips across islands on course toward Florida
President Trump and President Moon Joint Press Conference
President Moon of the Republic of Korea, and U.S. President Trump walk from the Oval Office in June, 2017. Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images
International

Trump Ends Discussions With South Korea About Trade Deal

Reuters
Sep 06, 2017

The White House has set aside for now consideration of terminating the U.S. trade agreement with South Korea, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump had been discussing with his senior advisers ending the trade deal out of concern that it was tilted against the United States.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was possible the deal could yet be terminated, but that there were no immediate plans to do so.

"It's not dead. It could come back. It might not," the official said.

Trump needs the assistance of South Korea as he tries to resolve a crisis over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs after a sixth nuclear test by Pyongyang this week.

Some Trump advisers had been urging the president to stick with the current trade agreement to avoid straining relations with a key U.S. ally in Asia.

The U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement (KORUS), hammered out by Trump’s Democratic predecessor President Barack Obama, has been a frequent target for Trump, who in earlier interviews with Reuters threatened to withdraw from what he called an unequal deal in which Washington runs a goods trade deficit of almost $28 billion with Seoul.

"It is very much on my mind," Trump said in Houston on Saturday when asked if he is talking to advisers and whether he would do something about the pact this week.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the largest U.S. business lobby, had urged member companies to have senior executives call the White House and other administration officials to tell them not to proceed, and to enlist Republican governors in the effort.

Trump agreed to renegotiate terms of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) but on Aug. 27 renewed his threat to scrap the 23-year-old trade pact, even as U.S., Canadian and Mexican trade negotiators were preparing for this weekend’s second round of talks in Mexico City.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE