Spotify

Disney Executive Jumps Ship to Spotify to Oversee Video and Podcasts

Keshia Hannam
Sep 06, 2017

Courtney Holt, former EVP of media and strategy for Disney's (dis) online video company Maker's Studios, is moving over to lead original video and podcasting for Spotify (spotify), Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

The role was formerly filled by long-time TV executive Tom Calderone, whose job at the company was to create original series. Holt's more bolstered role will extend these efforts, in-line with Spotify's new strategy of focusing more intently on embedding music footage and videos into playlists, according to Bloomberg.

For more on Spotify, see Fortune's video:

Having forayed into the music industry earlier in his career, Holt is well-positioned to develop the efforts of the online streaming service, which has struggled to develop beyond music. Rights to the variety of music videos the company would like to use have been hard come by, which has evolved into a point of contention for music rights holders.

[Bloomberg]

