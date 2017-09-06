Elizabeth Warren Met With Makan Delrahim, Trump’s Antitrust Pick

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. speaks to the Center of American Progress Action Fund, Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Washington. Photograph by Evan Vucci—AP

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, met on Wednesday with President Donald Trump's pick to run the Justice Department's Antitrust Division , where she pressed him on political interference in antitrust and lobbying, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

The source did not say if the meeting was sufficient to convince Warren to support Makan Delrahim. She has reportedly put a "hold" on his confirmation to be assistant attorney general.

Delrahim declined comment on the discussions.

At the meeting, Warren pressed Delrahim on how he would respond to any effort by the White House to influence an antitrust decision. As a candidate, Trump said he would oppose AT&T's proposed $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner , owner of CNN and one of the country's largest film and television companies.

Delrahim said in his confirmation hearing in May that on his watch the division's reviews would be free from any political influence.