Man Says UPS Delivery ‘Trapped’ Him in His Home—With an Amazon Package

A man has taken to Twitter after allegedly being locked into his home by a UPS driver bringing him his Amazon delivery.

Jessie Lawrence on Sunday posted an image to Twitter showing an Amazon box fitting snugly under the doorknob to his apartment. When he tried to open the door, he said, the knob couldn't move, locking him inside his home.

"Hey @UPS, your driver left this package under our door knob like this and trapped us in our apartment," he said in his tweet, according to CNET which earlier reported on the incident. "Had to call maintenance to get out."

Lawrence has since shuttered public access to his account, and now only allows his authorized followers to see his tweets.

The Internet is awash with videos of delivery people making some unfortunate decisions when bringing boxes to customer homes. A quick search on YouTube, for instance, reveals drivers throwing boxes over fences or on porches, and otherwise doing things you might not want to see happen with your Amazon order.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

But those instances represent an exceedingly small number of deliveries, and the vast majority are handled with care and placed on customer doorsteps without damage or incident.

The Lawrence incident is difficult to verify, and it's unclear whether the box's placement was intentional or not.

Still, his tweet went viral and before long, people on Twitter were sharing with friends and commenting about their own problems with deliveries. He told his followers on Monday that he's received so many comments about the box that his Twitter app was "crashing."

So far, neither Amazon nor UPS have publicly commented on the apparent incident and did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment.