Jonathan Vanian
2:24 PM ET

Amazon plans to build a new fulfillment center in New York, its first in the state.

The online retail giant said Wednesday that the warehouse, to be located on Staten Island, would employ 2,250 full-time workers.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Twitter that the 855,000 square-foot facility would cost $100 million to build. Amazon (amzn) did not say when it would open.

“Amazon’s decision to establish the first state-of-the-art fulfillment center in New York affirms our position at the forefront of the growing global innovation economy, and this investment will create thousands of jobs and opportunities for the Staten Island community,” Cuomo said in statement. “New York continues to demonstrate that we have the workforce, technology, and the pro-business climate to help companies grow and succeed.”

Amazon will get $18 million in tax credits as part of a New York state jobs program, according to The New York Daily News.

Currently, orders by New York residents are shipped from nearby fulfillment centers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Overall, the company has over 70 U.S.-based warehouses that employ over 90,000 workers.

In July, Amazon said it would hold job fairs as part of a larger initiative to hire 100,000 workers by 2018. Nearly 20,000 people eventually attended the job fairs, but it’s unclear how many of them were hired.

© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
