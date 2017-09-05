Entertainment
Star Wars

Here’s Where Star Wars Stamps Are Landing Next Month Ahead of ‘The Last Jedi’

Tom Huddleston, Jr.
11:17 AM ET

The Force will soon be with the U.K.'s national postal service. The Royal Mail said on Monday that it will be issuing a set of special Star Wars stamps next month to mark the upcoming release of The Last Jedi.

The U.K. will get a set of eight special Star Wars stamps featuring some classic characters from the massively popular movie franchise, including Chewbacca, R2-D2, and C-3PO, as well as newer faces like The Force Awakens' Maz Kanata, BB-8, and Porgs, the adorable new creatures to be featured in The Last Jedi in December. U.K. artist Malcolm Tween created special scenes for each stamp that feature a character along with notable spaceships or vehicles from the movies. (Think: the Millennium Falcon, Tie Fighters, and the Death Star.)

The U.K. postal service said the new stamps are now available for pre-orders ahead of their official release date, October 12. Prices for the stamps will start at around $8.40 for a book of eight stamps.

Walt Disney has jumped into hyperspace when it comes to ramping up promotional efforts for The Last Jedi, the latest installment in the Star Wars saga, which is set to hit theaters on December 15. The company's various merchandising partners, including Lego and Hasbro, debuted a whole host of new toys and collectible items last week as part of the latest "Force Friday" shopping event pegged to the movie franchise.

If history is any guide, The Last Jedi could be the biggest movie release of 2017. The franchise's previous installment, 2015's The Force Awakens, blasted past box office records to become the highest-grossing domestic release ever on its way to pulling in more than $2 billion in theaters worldwide.

