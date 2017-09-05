IBM on DACA: ‘We Stand By Our Dreamers’

With divisive policies and fiery commentary, U.S. president Donald Trump has provoked the business community in a way that hasn't been observed in several administrations.

Fortune 500 executives are typically conservative when it comes to wading into politics; as basketball legend Michael Jordan once ( reportedly ) said: "Republicans buy sneakers, too." The athlete's message? No reason to take sides in politics; people of both political persuasions have money to spend. With exceptions, executives have largely practiced that approach.

But what happens when the country's chief executive takes a position that business sees as harmful? You get presidential councils with few or no members , for instance. And you see companies that usually stay quiet taking a stronger public stance.

IBM , the tech giant in the midst of a colossal cloud-based turnaround , on Tuesday issued a statement rejecting President Trump's call to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program , known as DACA, that was established by the Obama administration via executive order in 2012.

DACA allows some immigrants who entered the country as minors and without documents to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and eligibility for a work permit.

"IBM believes that Dreamers have made a positive contribution to our company and to our economy, and we support bipartisan legislation in Congress to allow them to remain in the United States," the Armonk, N.Y.-based company tweeted Tuesday morning.

In a press conference earlier in the day, Attorney General Jeff Sessions told reporters that DACA was "an open-ended circumvention of immigration laws" and unconstitutional. IBM's statement is notable because its CEO Ginni Rometty served on a Trump council before its dissolution.

Big Blue isn't the only tech company that has rejected Trump's move. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also spoke out, calling it a "sad day for our country." And Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff simply tweeted: " DACA = LOVE ."