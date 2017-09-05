International
Search
Mark ZuckerbergMark Zuckerberg Says Ending DACA is ‘Particularly Cruel’
US-IT-INTERNET-FACEBOOK-MESSENGER
Brainstorm HealthBrainstorm Health: After the Flood
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Commentary‘I Am a Good Citizen.’ Immigrants React to Jeff Sessions’ DACA Announcement
US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-DACA-DEMONSTRATION
Enviromment

As Hurricane Irma Looms, Tropical Storm Jose Is Forming in the Atlantic

Chris Morris
11:59 AM ET

All eyes, rightfully, are on Hurricane Irma today—and likely for the rest of the week. But another big storm is already brewing in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Jose is the 10th named storm of this hurricane season. As of 11 am ET Tuesday, it had sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and was located in the mid-Atlantic, moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

Related

East Coast Begins To Clean Up And Assess Damage From Hurricane Sandy
EnvironmentHurricane Irma Could Threaten the Entire Southeast
Environment
Hurricane Irma Could Threaten the Entire Southeast

Forecasters expect Jose to become a hurricane by 8 am ET Thursday, though it will still be far at sea.

As far as any impact to the Caribbean or southern United States, it's entirely too early to know with any certainty what Jose will do. Based on current tracking, the first risk of landfall is Saturday morning in islands around Antigua.

"The environment in which Jose is located in appears to be quite conducive for development for the next three days," said the National Hurricane Center. "By days four and five, however, the vertical shear may increase in part due to the outflow from Hurricane Irma to its west. Thus the official intensity forecast show steady intensification until day three, then remains flat through day five."

Forecasters, though, reminded people that long term forecasts for hurricanes are especially tricky.

"This forecast ... has the usual—large—uncertainties at the long forecast range," said the Hurricane Center.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE