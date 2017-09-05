Man Dies After an Uber Protest in Chile Blocks Road to the Airport

A Chilean protest against Uber and other ride-hailing services has resulted in one death, according to local police.

Taxi drivers blocked the way in and out of Santiago's main airport on Monday, in what has become a familiar event around the world: cab drivers protesting against the threat to their livelihoods posed by app-based rivals.

At least 15 people were arrested and the local governor has promised to bring charges against the protest's organizers, according to Reuters. Chilean regulators are currently considering legislation to regulate Uber and other similar services, such as Cabify.

According to CBS News, a 65-year-old Brazilian vacationer named Mario Irochi Suzuki suffered a heart attack in the traffic jam caused by the protest. Although he was flown to hospital by helicopter, he died soon after arriving.

The protest also reportedly caused delays to flights from regional carriers LATAM Airlines and Sky.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter.

“This takeover of the airport by the taxi drivers has significantly hurt the image of Chile, the image of the airlines, and has hurt people traveling or arriving in the country,” said Claudio Orrego , Santiago region's governor.

Last month, Australian taxi drivers similarly blocked access to Melbourne's airport, in protest at the decision to let Uber serve its passengers. Anti-Uber protests also recently took place in Islamabad and Lahore , Pakistan.