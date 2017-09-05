Tech
Search
pumpkin spiceKrispy Kreme Is Bringing Back Its Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts—But There’s a Catch
Halloween Pumpkins in a Pumpkin Patch with Setting Sun
CEO DailyThe Hype Gap in AI – CEO Daily, Tuesday 5th September
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
ride-hailing appsA 23-Year-Old College Dropout is Challenging Uber with Cheaper Rides
London Black Cab Drivers To Protest Over Uber Taxis
Uber

Man Dies After an Uber Protest in Chile Blocks Road to the Airport

David Meyer
4:37 AM ET

A Chilean protest against Uber and other ride-hailing services has resulted in one death, according to local police.

Taxi drivers blocked the way in and out of Santiago's main airport on Monday, in what has become a familiar event around the world: cab drivers protesting against the threat to their livelihoods posed by app-based rivals.

At least 15 people were arrested and the local governor has promised to bring charges against the protest's organizers, according to Reuters. Chilean regulators are currently considering legislation to regulate Uber and other similar services, such as Cabify.

According to CBS News, a 65-year-old Brazilian vacationer named Mario Irochi Suzuki suffered a heart attack in the traffic jam caused by the protest. Although he was flown to hospital by helicopter, he died soon after arriving.

The protest also reportedly caused delays to flights from regional carriers LATAM Airlines and Sky.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

“This takeover of the airport by the taxi drivers has significantly hurt the image of Chile, the image of the airlines, and has hurt people traveling or arriving in the country,” said Claudio Orrego, Santiago region's governor.

Last month, Australian taxi drivers similarly blocked access to Melbourne's airport, in protest at the decision to let Uber serve its passengers. Anti-Uber protests also recently took place in Islamabad and Lahore, Pakistan.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE