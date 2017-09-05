Tech
Apple Music

Apple’s Longstanding Music Festival Won’t Get an Encore

Don Reisinger
12:27 PM ET

Apple's star-studded annual music festival has been silenced.

The iPhone maker confirmed to industry publication Music Business Worldwide on Monday that it will no longer host its Apple Music Festival in the U.K. It's unknown whether Apple will replace the show with similar live events at some point in the future.

Apple hosted its first U.K. festival in 2007. At the time, the event was known as the iTunes Festival. Each year, Apple's festival lasts a month, with concerts each night hosted by a slew of prominent acts, including Coldplay, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, and Elton John.

The festival was a way for Apple to engage music fans and to solidify its position in the increasingly competitive marketplace, with streaming alternatives, like Spotify and even Alphabet's YouTube, vying for market control. It's unknown, however, whether the festival did much to push iTunes downloads or in recent years, prompt more people to sign up for Apple Music.

As Music Business Worldwide notes, Apple (aapl) hasn't necessarily left behind the live events business, even if it's decided to nix its annual Apple Music Festival. The company has in the last couple of years played a prominent role in tours for artists Taylor Swift and Drake, and still has a presence at the SXSW event in Texas.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on Apple Music Festival.

