Adidas Made Beer and Vomit-Resistant Shoes for Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest in Berlin is one of the largest celebrations of beer in the world. Attending the event is a beer-lover's dream -- and a shoe lover's nightmare. At best, you’re looking at getting your shoes covered in beer before the end of the night. At worst, you’re looking at a beer and vomit combo, thanks fellow revelers who imbibe a little too much.

This year, Adidas has created what it's calling “ the perfect sneakers for Oktoberfest ,” a pair of €200 ($238) kicks designed to repel beer and vomit, as well pretty much any other liquid you can throw, drop, or pour on it, a process the company is calling “Oktoberfesterization.” It's like those walls in German railway stations (likely another place that might get some unwanted liquid headed its way during Oktoberfest) that splash back pee, except for your feet.

The shoes are inspired by Bavarian leather pants and come exclusively in a rich brown with light brown stripes and speckled laces. “Prost” is emblazoned on the side of the shoe, which is German for “Cheers!”

And speaking of cheers, each set of the limited-edition sneakers also comes with its own beer mug for celebrating, or just taking that beer-resistance feature out for a test drive.