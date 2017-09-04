Retail
Minimum Wage

Fast Food Workers Are Going on Strike on Labor Day

Natasha Bach
5:29 AM ET

You’re not the only one who won’t be working today.

Fast food workers in several states and abroad plan to walk off the job today to call for higher pay and better working conditions. The Associated Press reports that the protesters in the U.S. are demanding a $15 minimum wage. In Massachusetts, they are also pushing for union rights and paid medical leave. Other participating cities include Austin, Miami, and Detroit, with an expected 300 participating in total.

Read: This Is How Many Americans Will See a $15 Minimum Wage By 2022

A similar protest is to be held in the U.K., where McDonald’s employees are staging their first-ever strike in a dispute over contracts and working conditions. The workers are demanding an end to zero-hours contracts, union recognition, and a £10 per hour ($12.95) minimum wage.

Read: Pictures of Labor Day Celebrations Through the Years

Protests are due to begin at 6 a.m. local time in participating cities.

