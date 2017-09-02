This Instagram Hack Has Put Celebrities’ Numbers Up for Sale

An Instagram bug allowed users' contact information to be exposed and hackers to access celebrities' information.

Selena Gomez had her Instagram hacked, which is being linked to the incident, according to The Verge.

The problem has since been fixed, according to The Verge, but it still allowed hackers to get a hold of millions of users' email addresses and phone numbers. The problem was initially thought to be limited to verified users, but was later revealed to affect other non-verified users as well.

Verge reported that Instagram is working with law enforcement to push back on the sale of information.

Celebrities affected include Adele, Victoria Beckham, Beyoncé, Emilia Clarke , Zac Efron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Snoop Dogg, Lady Gaga, Ellie Goulding, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum and Emma Watson.

However, Instagram says even they aren't sure who exactly had their information compromised.

"Although we cannot determine which specific accounts may have been impacted, we believe it was a low percentage of Instagram accounts," the social media company said in a blog post.