Tech
Search
TeslaResearchers Show How Simple Stickers Could Trick Self-Driving Cars
hacked stop signs
include uInclude U Challenge, Day 2: Go Get Scared, Says Author Luvvie Ajayi
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
The LedgerBitcoin Breaks $5,000 in Latest Price Frenzy
Instagram
Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel—Photothek/Getty Thomas Trutschel Photothek via Getty Images
Social Media

This Instagram Hack Has Put Celebrities’ Numbers Up for Sale

Lisa Marie Segarra
12:14 PM ET

An Instagram bug allowed users' contact information to be exposed and hackers to access celebrities' information.

Selena Gomez had her Instagram hacked, which is being linked to the incident, according to The Verge.

Related

hacked stop signs
TeslaResearchers Show How Simple Stickers Could Trick Self-Driving Cars
Tesla
Researchers Show How Simple Stickers Could Trick Self-Driving Cars

The problem has since been fixed, according to The Verge, but it still allowed hackers to get a hold of millions of users' email addresses and phone numbers. The problem was initially thought to be limited to verified users, but was later revealed to affect other non-verified users as well.

Verge reported that Instagram is working with law enforcement to push back on the sale of information.

Celebrities affected include Adele, Victoria Beckham, Beyoncé, Emilia Clarke, Zac Efron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Snoop Dogg, Lady Gaga, Ellie Goulding, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum and Emma Watson.

However, Instagram says even they aren't sure who exactly had their information compromised.

"Although we cannot determine which specific accounts may have been impacted, we believe it was a low percentage of Instagram accounts," the social media company said in a blog post.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE