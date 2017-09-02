Tech
Search
Hurricane HarveyTrump Arrives in Texas for Second Visit Since Harvey
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
TeslaResearchers Show How Simple Stickers Could Trick Self-Driving Cars
hacked stop signs
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Social MediaThis Instagram Hack Has Put Celebrities’ Numbers Up for Sale
Instagram
Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey Has Crippled the Foundation of U.S. Plastic Production

David Z. Morris
1:37 PM ET

Hurricane Harvey has shut down more than half of U.S. production capacity for ethylene, a vital building block for basic plastics. The disruption is expected to have impacts across the U.S. economy, and recovery is likely to take months.

As detailed by Bloomberg, ethylene is a basic ingredient for final products ranging from plastic bottles to tires to polyester fabric. Industrial ethylene is derived from petroleum or natural gas, and many chemical plants producing ethylene are sited near the Gulf Coast’s concentration of petroleum facilities.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Now, thanks to Harvey, almost all of Texas’ ethylene producers have shut down. That’s causing what one analyst speaking to Bloomberg described as "havoc . . . on an unprecedented scale" for American chemical producers. Producers are already saying they won’t be able to fulfill orders for basic materials like PVC and polyethylene, and one estimate doesn’t see things fully returning to normal until November. In the meantime, prices for basic plastic materials are already beginning to rise.

The sudden ethylene crisis may be overshadowed by a parallel hike in the price of gasoline, whose producers were also battered by the storm. But both cases highlight the systemic disruptions of business and industry that might become more frequent as climate change leads to bigger and more damaging weather events.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE