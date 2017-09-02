Trump Arrives in Texas for Second Visit Since Harvey

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Houston on Saturday to meet with victims of Hurricane Harvey after a week of historic flooding in the area claimed at least 40 lives and displaced more than 1 million people.

On his second visit to the region since the storm made landfall in the United States last week, Trump disembarked from Air Force One wearing dark pants and a rain jacket and was greeted by a group that included Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Trump was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, who wore a blue hat that read "Texas" and a blue denim shirt, and a handful of cabinet members, including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Veteran Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

Trump asked Congress late Friday for an initial $7.85 billion for hurricane recovery efforts. Abbott has said that his state may need more than $125 billion.