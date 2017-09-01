This Mall Is Getting an Exclusive Uber Lounge

Waiting for your Uber just got a lot more swanky.

If you’re in Century City, that is. Uber has teamed up with Westfield, the shopping center company, to create an “Uber Lounge” at Westfield Century City. The lounge will include “ultra-modern design, sleek seating, and unexpected customer amenities,” according to the release. The lounge is intended to be used by shoppers as they wait for their Uber ride.

The rest of Westfield’s 33 centers across the U.S. might not have dedicated lounges, but customers at those locations are not totally out of luck. The centers are getting designated drop-off and pick-up areas that will help shoppers find their Uber drivers more easily. The special areas will be clearly marked, in a way that resembles taxi stands. A mall could have up to ten drop-off and pick-up points. Some of the designated areas will feature a kiosk with Uber customer service employees or brand ambassadors, who will be “trained to engage with customers and facilitate their Uber experience,” according to the company's statement.

