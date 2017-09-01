Mercedes-AMG, the German automaker's high-performance division, has taken Formula 1 hybrid technology and crammed it into a two-seater sports car designed for the road.

The Project ONE vehicle, as they're calling it, is a high-performance hybrid with an output of more than 1,000 horsepower and the ability to reach speed above 217 miles per hour. The hypercar with an F1 engine is built for the road, meaning it's street legal.

As Mercedes puts it, the show car combines racetrack performance with "day-to-day" suitable Formula 1 hybrid technology and efficiency. After all, it's a just another day when you can find a road—aside from a few stretches of the Autobahn when it's not jammed with cars or summer construction—where you can hit speeds of 217 mph.

Mercedes isn't giving us much to look at yet. Just a teaser photo depicting the vehicle hidden in the shadows. The company plans to debut the hypercar at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, which kicks off Sept, 12 with press days before opening up to the public.