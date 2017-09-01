Tech
Search
StarbucksHere’s When You Can Get a Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks
millenials jobsU.S. Job Satisfaction Hits Its Highest Level Since 2005
Coworkers at workstations in high tech office
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
GoogleHere Are Google’s Top 10 ‘How To’ Questions
samsung
Photograph by Getty Images
Harman

Audio Firm Harman Has Big Goals Under New Owner Samsung

Reuters
3:44 PM ET

Audio specialist Harman International wants to nearly triple annual sales by 2025 by partnering with tech groups such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft, as well as its new owner, Samsung, its chief executive said on Friday.

Related

Coworkers at workstations in high tech office
millenials jobsU.S. Job Satisfaction Hits Its Highest Level Since 2005
millenials jobs
U.S. Job Satisfaction Hits Its Highest Level Since 2005

CEO Dinesh Palliwal, in an interview at the IFA consumer electronics fair, said he had set an internal goal to make Harman a $20 billion business within eight years, up from around $7.3 billion currently, through a mix of internal growth and bolt-on deals.

He declined to name specific targets but said that acquisitions could come in the fields of artificial intelligence, voice recognition, machine learning and the internet of things.

The aim is to expand the three parts of its business: consumer and professional audio products, along with its biggest operation, automotive audio and parts supply.

Six months after Harman was acquired for $8 billion by Samsung Electronics - the largest overseas deal ever for the South Korean group - Palliwal said his firm would retain a distinct strategy and a strong measure of independence from the parent.

This week Harman introduced in Berlin new audio speakers that talk to Google Home and Amazon Alexa, the top voice-controlled digital assistants on the market. Harman is also demonstrating speakers that can be run by voice commands from Microsoft's forthcoming Cortana assistant that are set to be released later this year.

"What is the long-term strategy? To continue to be agnostic; to provide excellent product," Palliwal said. "People want choice and they do not want to sacrifice the quality of sound. This is where Harman comes in."

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily tech newsletter.

Such voice-activated products – which can steer music systems, dim the lights, tell jokes or activate a security system – hook up their owners to the so-called internet of things without them having to type instructions on a smartphone or a computer keyboard.

Harman is also working to provide Samsung’s digital assistant, Bixby, with "the world’s best, enabled, smart, intelligent speaker," Palliwal said, "but it won’t replace the others," he said, referring to working with rivals such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE