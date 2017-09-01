The Ledger
Search
Brainstorm HealthBrainstorm Health: The Biggest Challenges in Health Care Data
Hurricane HarveyPizza Hut Workers Deliver Food Via Kayak to Hurricane Victims
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Apple Might Move Into an Iconic Film Studio Famous for ‘Gone with the Wind’
Apple Inc. To Unveil iPhone 6S And Apple TV
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Is Getting Crazy Close to Breaking the $5,000 Mark

Lucinda Shen
11:13 AM ET

Will it ever stop?

Cryptocurrency bitcoin reached yet another all-time high on Friday of $4,890, capping a surge in value of about 80% over the course of a month.

Related

Bitcoin Mining
BitcoinThe Most Popular Bitcoin Exchange Is Getting a Ton of Complaints
Bitcoin
The Most Popular Bitcoin Exchange Is Getting a Ton of Complaints

Bitcoin's rise comes despite concerns that the cryptocurrency could split into two come November, forming a so-called "hard fork." In November, an upgrade to bitcoin’s underlying software is expected to speed up transactions by increasing how many it can process at once. The bitcoin network is expected to do so by accepting an increased block size of two megabytes. But some miners aren't on board with the update, and if they decide against making the change in November, bitcoin could effectively form two separate currencies.

It's not entirely clear why bitcoin has continued its climb, though hype around the cryptocurrency's seemingly inexorable rise may play a role in how miners think of the coin. Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency has also become something of a "safe haven" asset — an asset that's expected to stay relatively stable in times of uncertainty — as tensions between North Korea and the West escalate. TenX co-founder Julian Hosp said in a recent interview that many of the company's bitcoin users are based in areas with potentially unstable governments in Africa and South America.

Some bitcoin advocates also expect bitcoin to continue its upward trajectory because it is a scarce resource. Only about 21 million bitcoins can be mined. So far, about 16 million have already been accounted for. In a recent Twitter post, noted bitcoin bull Charlie Shrem said the top of the market is still far off.

The price of ethereum, meanwhile ,also surged to an all-time high of $287.88 on Friday.

This is part of Fortune’s new initiative, The Ledger, a trusted news source at the intersection of tech and finance. For more on The Ledger, click here.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE