Leadership
Search
Essential PhoneEssential, the New Startup of Android Creator Andy Rubin, Just Made a Huge Privacy Slip-Up
The first smartphone from Essential, the new startup from Android creator Andy Rubin.
WMPWIvanka Trump on Obama’s Equal Pay Rule, Venice Film Fest Lacks Women, and Female Farmers in India
Ivanka Trump And White House Officials Hold A Listening Session With Military Spouses
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
toshibaToshiba Misses a Self-Imposed Chip Sale Deadline, Increasing Future Risks
Images Of Toshiba Corp. Flash Memory Products As The Deal To Sell Its Chips Business Near Complete
Robert Mueller
Andrew Harnik—AP Andrew Harnik AP
robert mueller investigation

Manafort Probe Heats Up: Mueller Joins Forces With New York Attorney General

Natasha Bach
4:53 AM ET

Special counsel Robert Mueller is working with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on its investigation into former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Citing unnamed sources, Politico reported that Mueller’s team has shared evidence and discussed a potential case with Schneiderman, indicating that the federal probe is “intensifying.” Both teams have reportedly collected evidence on financial crimes committed by Manafort, including potential money laundering.

Related

President Donald Trump and President Sauli Niinistö of Finland, during their joint press conference in Washington, DC.
NAFTAMexico Will Walk Away From Negotiations If Trump Pulls the Trigger on NAFTA Withdrawal
NAFTA
Mexico Will Walk Away From Negotiations If Trump Pulls the Trigger on NAFTA Withdrawal

Mueller is investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, to which Trump has reportedly replied that he has “complete power to pardon” anyone from relatives and aides to himself. As Trump does not have the power to pardon state crimes, however, the collaboration between the federal and state bodies is particularly significant, as it could provide “additional leverage” to get Manafort to cooperate with the wider investigation.

Read: Mueller Gave Up Millions From Big Name Clients to Lead Russia Probe

While no decision reportedly has been made as to whether to file charges, pressure is ramping up on Manafort. FBI agents served a search warrant at one of Manafort’s homes last month. Mueller’s team has been investigating his “lobbying works and financial transactions, including real estate deals in New York” according to the Politico report. And Schneiderman’s office has reportedly been looking into Trump’s business transactions, which it may share with Mueller’s team.

Manafort has not been accused of any wrongdoing and reportedly cooperated with the FBI raid. Both Trump and the Kremlin have denied collusion during the 2016 election.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE