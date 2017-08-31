Kendall Jenner Won’t Be in This Year’s Victoria’s Secret Show. Here’s Why

The list of models walking in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is out and one name is conspicuously missing: reality star Kendall Jenner.

The Kardashian clan member walked in last year's show but has made no mention of appearing at this year's event on any of the social media accounts she uses to keep up with her 83 million followers . Why? Perhaps because she struck a deal with another lingerie brand.

On Wednesday, Kardashian posted a photo of herself clad in lingerie from La Perla on Instagram, using the hashtag #LaPerla_Ambassador.

write to me 🌹 @laperlalingerie #LaPerla_Ambassador A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

Last week, she posted the following photo of herself, also wearing La Perla:

🍒🍒🍒 @laperlalingerie A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Aug 24, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Gossip blog TMZ reports that Jenner "has a major deal to be the face—and other body parts—of La Perla." The blog, citing unnamed sources, reports that the model's "multi-million dollar deal with the upscale lingerie line includes a non-compete clause."

Kendall isn't the only Jenner reportedly making millions this year. According to an interview earlier this month with Women's Wear Daily , her younger sister Kylie Jenner's makeup business, Kylie Cosmetics, raked in $420 million in retail sales in 18 months. Sales projections for 2017 are about $386 million— meaning she could earn a billion dollars by 2022.