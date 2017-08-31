MPW
Search
Donald TrumpDonald Trump Pledges $1 Million of His Own Money to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
President Donald Trump and President Sauli Niinistö of Finland, during their joint press conference in Washington, DC.
catcallingFrance Wants to Outlaw Catcalling. Here’s Why the U.S. Shouldn’t.
US-OFFBEAT-NYC
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500How Home Depot Braced for (and Profited From) Harvey’s Impact
Most Powerful Women

Kendall Jenner Won’t Be in This Year’s Victoria’s Secret Show. Here’s Why

Valentina Zarya
3:53 PM ET

The list of models walking in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is out and one name is conspicuously missing: reality star Kendall Jenner.

The Kardashian clan member walked in last year's show but has made no mention of appearing at this year's event on any of the social media accounts she uses to keep up with her 83 million followers. Why? Perhaps because she struck a deal with another lingerie brand.

On Wednesday, Kardashian posted a photo of herself clad in lingerie from La Perla on Instagram, using the hashtag #LaPerla_Ambassador.

write to me 🌹 @laperlalingerie #LaPerla_Ambassador

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Last week, she posted the following photo of herself, also wearing La Perla:

🍒🍒🍒 @laperlalingerie

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Gossip blog TMZ reports that Jenner "has a major deal to be the face—and other body parts—of La Perla." The blog, citing unnamed sources, reports that the model's "multi-million dollar deal with the upscale lingerie line includes a non-compete clause."

Subscribe to The Broadsheet, Fortune's daily newsletter about the most powerful women.

Kendall isn't the only Jenner reportedly making millions this year. According to an interview earlier this month with Women's Wear Daily, her younger sister Kylie Jenner's makeup business, Kylie Cosmetics, raked in $420 million in retail sales in 18 months. Sales projections for 2017 are about $386 million—meaning she could earn a billion dollars by 2022.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE