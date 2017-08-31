Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO, just posted an update on his Hyperloop progress.

Musk posted a photo on Twitter early Thursday morning of a Hyperloop pusher pod he tested, saying in the caption that the pod reached up to 220 miles per hour.

"We took the SpaceX/Tesla Hyperloop pusher pod for a spin by itself a few days ago to see what it could do when not pushing student pods (some need a push to get going, e.g. passive maglev). Got up to 355 km/h (220 mph) before things started 🔥. Kind of like racing with a tugboat. Maybe able get past 500 km/h (about half speed of sound) next month with a few tweaks or maybe tiny pieces…" Musk posted.

Musk has been working on a Hyperloop that would take people from New York City to Washington, D.C., at amazingly fast speeds. Earlier in August, the company announced that it finished its second phase of testing , where a test pod reached 192 miles per hour.