Brazil Decided Against Mining a Huge Part of the Amazon

The Brazilian government had decreed it would open up an area of the Amazon roughly the size of Denmark to mining has repealed the act in light of the stark controversy that was sparked in wake of the decision. Brazil's government announced late Thursday they intended to suspend any action on the decree, backtracking due to activist criticism as well as legal challenge.

A statement was released stating the mining ministry would suspend any procedures related to mining rights within the recently abolished mineral reserve for 120 days in the interests of collecting public feedback on the matter. This standpoint was decided upon post consultation with President Michel Temer , who was the instigator of the initial abolishment of the reserve known as Renca (National Reserve of Copper and Associates). Renca protects the area which is approximately 17,800 square miles (46,000 square km), and has done so since 1984.

"Starting now, the ministry will initiate a wide debate with society about alternatives for protecting the region," the statement released by Reuters said.

"(This) includes proposing short-term measures that will curb illegal activities in progress," it said.

The criticism experience by the government was so overwhelming it required the convening of a stream of news conferences and even went so far as reissuing the decree with additional explanation. This resulted in the blocking of the decree with a temporary injunction by a judge, though the attorney general pledged to appeal against the decision.