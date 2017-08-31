Tech
Search
MobileThis Iconic Mobile Computing Brand Is Poised for a Comeback
Technological Waste
robert mueller investigationManafort Probe Heats Up: Mueller Joins Forces With New York Attorney General
Robert Mueller
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
WMPWIvanka Trump on Obama’s Equal Pay Rule, Venice Film Fest Lacks Women, and Female Farmers in India
Ivanka Trump And White House Officials Hold A Listening Session With Military Spouses
Essential Phone

Essential, the New Startup of Android Creator Andy Rubin, Just Made a Huge Privacy Slip-Up

David Meyer
4:33 AM ET

There's a lot of excitement around Andy Rubin's new smartphone company, Essential—the Android creator has the pedigree, more than $300 million in funding, and a $700 phone to sell.

However, Essential, which has been taking preorders for its new handset, just made a big slip-up. Earlier this week, it shared the personal details of dozens of its prospective customers with other customers—and we're talking sensitive stuff, like their drivers' licenses.

According to The Verge, Essential emailed those who placed preorders with a request for photo ID, in order to verify their orders.

Related

Technological Waste
MobileThis Iconic Mobile Computing Brand Is Poised for a Comeback
Mobile
This Iconic Mobile Computing Brand Is Poised for a Comeback

While some recipients theorized on online forums that this was a phishing attempt, it appears the email was not a scam. However, it was very poorly handled, as everyone responding to the email found their reply going to the original email's other recipients, too.

"I'm actually one of the people who unfortunately responded! And now my personal information is out there for everyone to see and use as they see fit! And this is not a scam this is in fact a major F up on Essential's part!" read one typical comment on the Essential Reddit page.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

"Yesterday, we made an error in our customer care function that resulted in personal information from approximately 70 customers being shared with a small group of other customers," Rubin wrote in a blog post.

He said Essential had added safeguards to make sure the incident wouldn't be repeated, and offered the affected customers a year's subscription to the identity theft protection service LifeLock.

"Being a founder in an intensely competitive business means you occasionally have to eat crow," the former Google executive added. "It's humiliating, it doesn't taste good, and often, it's a humbling experience. As Essential's founder and CEO, I’m personally responsible for this error and will try my best to not repeat it."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE