Find Out Who Has Already Swiped Right On Your Profile With Tinder Gold

Tinder just got a little more invasive. Or efficient, depending on how you look at it.

After months of testing abroad, Tinder has released an upgrade to its paid service Tinder Plus, called Tinder Gold. For an additional $4.99 a month, users get access to the “Likes You” feature, which—you guessed it—tells you who has swiped right on your profile before you’ve done the same. Tinder Gold is currently available in the U.S. only on iOS.

The feature will allow subscribers to navigate to a grid of users who have already indicated that they like you. Users can search through the list and will automatically match with those they swipe right on. They can also see who has already liked them while swiping through profiles on the app normally—indicated by a gold heart appearing on the user’s profile.

Tinder claims that its paid service has helped users receive 60% more likes than its free version. And with the frustration of swiping endlessly expressed by many users, Tinder Gold takes out the potential time suck, leading you directly to those who have liked you.

According to the announcement, Tinder Gold also includes the exclusive features offered on Tinder Plus: passport (look at users outside of your region), rewind (undo a swipe), unlimited likes, five super likes per day, one boost per month (sends your profile near the top of potential matches' swiping queue for half hour), and more profile controls. Tinder has called it “your personal swipe concierge.”

What are you waiting for?