How Google Can Help You Save Money on Your Next Vacation

Alphabet's Google is helping travelers save a few bucks on their next vacation.

Google has added a new tool, called Flight Insights, to its Google Flights search service. When users search for flights on Google and select Flights, they'll see a Flights Insights tab. Upon choosing that tab, they'll be able to see how their fares would change if they flew on a different day, chose a different airport, or booked at a specific time during the day.

Rather than opt for travel sites like Kayak or Expedia , online users can search for flights through Google Search. They can then search for available flights, see fares, and book their choice through the Google Flights tab built into search. Like travel sites, the Flights service lets users choose how many passengers they have in their party, choose a seat class, and more.

Adding Flight Insights to the service could help Google keep pace with Kayak and others that offer similar data to help users save cash. The Flight Insights data comes from flight information Google has compiled to give users insight into the exact date and time to get the best deal on a flight. The exact savings amount will vary depending on the trip users have outlined.

According to technology news site The Verge, which earlier reported on the feature, Flights Insights is rolling out to mobile Google Search users now. The feature will be available to computer users later this year.