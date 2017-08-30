Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company is working on a dash cam feature using cameras embedded in its electric vehicles that owners will be able to access.

New Tesla vehicles—the Model S, Model X sport utility vehicle, and the new Model 3— are already equipped with a package of eight cameras, 12 sensors, and forward-facing radar, which is used to enable the company's popular semi-autonomous driving feature Autopilot.

Tesla ( tsla ) has the ability to access video data from those cameras. Earlier this year, Tesla asked owners for permission to collect more video data to help it develop self-driving

But owners do not have access to video, causing many to buy an aftermarket dash cam so they keep an eye on their pricey rides.

Musk responded Wednesday in a tweet to one follower who commented "That many cameras on board and we still have to buy a separate Dashcam?! I hope @elonmusk adds a feature to export last x mins of video." Musk responded with a "feature coming soon" comment.

Feature coming soon - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2017

Tesla wouldn't need to add any new hardware since there are plenty of cameras already in its cars. Instead, it could enable a dashcam feature through a software update. This would allow owners to use the onboard cameras to capture video of everything that's going on around the vehicle. It could also be a valuable tool if a Tesla is involved in an accident.