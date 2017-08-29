Perfumania, Distributor of Several Trump-Branded Colognes, Files for Bankruptcy

Donald Trump and Piers Morgan celebrate Perfumania's appearance with Kim Kardashian on "The Apprentice" at Provacateur on November 10, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/WireImage)

Perfumania Holdings Inc, a U.S. retailer with exclusive distribution rights to several Trump-branded colognes, said on Sunday it had initiated a recapitalization and was filing voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 relief in U.S. bankruptcy court.

The company said in a statement that it planned to reduce its retail store count, increase investments in its e-commerce business and become a privately held company. The company also said it would "continue to operate in the normal course of business."

Perfumania ’s wholesale businesses, Parlux, holds the exclusive distribution rights to U.S. President Donald Trump’s fragrances Empire and Success, as well as daughter Ivanka Trump’s fragrance. The company’s portfolio also includes fragrances from celebrities such as Rihanna, Jessica Simpson and Jay Z.

Perfumania said its Parlux and Five Star Fragrance subsidiaries were not included in the Chapter 11 filings.

“Our employees can be assured that during this time and beyond they will continue to receive their salaries and benefits,” said Michael Katz, Perfumania 's president and chief executive officer.

"Our retail customers can continue to purchase the brands they love at our stores and online, and our wholesale and retail customers will not see any interruption in the flow of merchandise," he said. "There will be no changes to our license agreements and we will continue to uphold our obligations, and our valued vendors and suppliers will be paid in full." (Reporting by Dion Rabouin in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)