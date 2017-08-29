9 Ways You Can Give Money, Food or Supplies to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

Naomi Coto carries Simba on her shoulders as they evacuate their home after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas. Joe Raedle — Getty Images

The situation in Houston and other parts of Southeast Texas continues to worsen - and the people there need help.

Corporations and celebrities are chipping in, but the relief efforts really depend more on individual donations and acts of charity. As much of the nation watches the disaster unfold from the comfort of its living room, there are a multitude of ways you can lend aid to victims of the storm, even if you're in the midst of a financial crunch yourself.

Here are a few of the ways you can help:

Red Cross - The relief organization has put the call out for cash donations and is launching blood drives . If you'd prefer to give cash, you can do so online , calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or, if you text "HARVEY" to 90999, you can make a $10 doantion.

City of Houston Relief Fund - After getting an influx of calls from people asking how they can help, Houston's mayor Sylvester Turner established a relief fund accepting tax deductible donations. You can donate online with a credit card or send checks or wire money. Find additional details on the Relief Fund's Website .

GlobalGiving - The crowdfunding site has launched a campaign to assist victims of the storm, providing supplies including food, water and medicine.

The Salvation Army - The nonprofit has launched a drive to help Harvey relief efforts. Suggested gift amounts start at $25, but the organization will take any amount.

Samaritan's Purse - Five tractor-trailer disaster relief units are queued up to head to Texas to help as soon as conditions allow - two for Houston and others for Victoria, Rockport/Portland and Galveston/Santa Fe. You can help out by donating , in case others are needed.

Save the Children - With a focus on the most vulnerable, this charity is looking to provide cribs and shelter to displaced children, along with other items to help care for them. Donate to their relief efforts here.

Heart to Heart - While this group will welcome any donations, it's also looking for volunteers to help lend aid to flood victims.

Feeding Texas - Want to donate food instead of cash? Feeding Texas is looking for ready-to-eat staples like pop-top meat/fish, powdered milk, cereal, canned fruit, fruit cups, peanut butter and jelly as well as cleaning supplies.

United Airlines - The carrier is offering up to 1,000 bonus miles to MileagePlus members who donate to relief efforts on its fundraising page - and matching the first $100,000. Donate $50-$99 and you'll earn 250 bonus miles; $100-$249 will get you 500 bonus miles.