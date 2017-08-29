Autos
Search
HollywoodHollywood Is About to Post Its Worst Summer Box Office in Recent Memory
Empty Movie Theater
Donald TrumpThe Roots of Trump’s Hypocrisy
President Trump Holds Joint News Conference With President Of Finland
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Major League BaseballHere’s How MLB Uses Videoconferencing for its Biggest Games
2017 World Baseball Classic Pool F: Game 6 - United States v. Dominican Republic
Honda

Honda Teases Its Electric Vehicles Plans for Europe

Kirsten Korosec
3:16 PM ET

Honda will reveal its electric vehicle ambitions for the European market at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show with two debuts, including a hybrid version of its popular CR-V crossover, another sign that automakers are diversifying their portfolios as emissions regulations tighten and customer preferences change.

Honda says it will reveal the CR-V Hybrid Prototype—essentially a pre-production version of the all new vehicle CR-V SUV—at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. The CR-V Hybrid first debuted at the Shanghai Auto Show in April.

The automaker will also debut its first all-electric vehicle for Europe. Honda hasn't given any hints on what this Honda Urban EV Concept will look like, only saying it will set the direction for a future production model. A teaser image shared by the company shows the Honda logo with a backlit "now 80% charging" message.

Of course, many Honda CR-V fans in the U.S. are probably wondering when this hybrid version might come to the U.S. Honda hasn't discussed plans for the U.S. market. However, now that Honda has decided to offer the vehicle outside of China, the next logical step beyond Europe, might be the U.S.

Honda does sell an plug-in hybrid mid-sized car, the Clarity BEV, in the U.S. That five-passenger sedan has the same body and platform as its Clarity fuel cell vehicle. The Clarity BEV isn't a pure electric however. It has as estimated electric battery range of 42 miles, before it switches over to gas.

Honda will also feature its Jazz supermini (the EU version of the Honda Fit) and a new diesel diesel-powered variant of the tenth-generation Civic hatchback at the Frankfurt Auto Show.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE